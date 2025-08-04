Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,913,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 402,506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 9,916.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEE. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. CJS Securities cut NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

