Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $991,667.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,510,132.50. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 49,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 609.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

