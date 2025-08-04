Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,735,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 835,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 334,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 652,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

In other news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 63,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $249,999.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 486,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,794.80. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RYAM opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $242.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

