Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $7,098,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 4.0%

NESR stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.39. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Energy Services Reunited ( NASDAQ:NESR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NESR. Piper Sandler started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

