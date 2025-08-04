Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Geospace Technologies worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEOS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.60. Geospace Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

