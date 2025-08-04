Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRP. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Millrose Properties

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,667.60. The trade was a 154.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adil Pasha acquired 2,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Millrose Properties stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

About Millrose Properties

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.