Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 203,212 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,212 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

MNSO opened at $18.55 on Monday. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.16.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.85). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

