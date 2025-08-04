Video Game Stocks To Consider – August 2nd

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish, distribute or manufacture video games and related hardware. Traded on stock exchanges, they allow investors to gain exposure to the growth of the gaming industry. Their prices fluctuate with factors such as game release success, technological innovation and changing consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,740,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average of $95.03. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,020,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.36. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $220.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,162. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.68.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.36 on Friday, reaching $133.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,564. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE TKO traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,429. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $102.46 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.91.

