VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

VirnetX Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. VirnetX has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VirnetX

About VirnetX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirnetX stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp ( NYSE:VHC Free Report ) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.57% of VirnetX worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

