Vivid Seats (SEAT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $154.31 million for the quarter.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.99 million. Vivid Seats had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair lowered Vivid Seats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Emily T. Epstein sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $28,807.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 151,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,876.06. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Featured Stories

