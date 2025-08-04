Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2%
Shares of VYGR stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
