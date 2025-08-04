Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 863.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 317,927 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

