W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.9% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,243,000 after purchasing an additional 55,712 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,755 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $435.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

