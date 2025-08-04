Wall Street Zen Downgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Sell

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1%

AKR stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 115.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,620,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,986 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,166,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,508,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,107,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $23,872,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.