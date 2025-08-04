Wall Street Zen Downgrades AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to Buy

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th.

ASIX opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 11.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 823,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 83,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 712,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

