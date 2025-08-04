Wall Street Zen Downgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Hold

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 22,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

