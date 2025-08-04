Wall Street Zen Downgrades Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Sell

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth $61,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

