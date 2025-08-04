Wall Street Zen Downgrades Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) to Hold

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,040.04. The trade was a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $502,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,116.63. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.