Wall Street Zen Downgrades SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) to Sell

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -3,533.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. SKYX Platforms has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 3,407.81% and a negative net margin of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SKYX Platforms will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in SKYX Platforms by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

