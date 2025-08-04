Wall Street Zen Downgrades SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) to Sell

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
SKYX Platforms Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -3,533.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. SKYX Platforms has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.14.
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 3,407.81% and a negative net margin of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SKYX Platforms will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms
SKYX Platforms Company Profile
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.
