Wall Street Zen Downgrades Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) to Buy

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:TFPM opened at $23.02 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 767.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,258.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

