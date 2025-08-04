Wall Street Zen Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Buy

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $76.21 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $2,595,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,296 shares in the company, valued at $35,613,948.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 157,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,605,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

