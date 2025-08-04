Wall Street Zen Upgrades AES (NYSE:AES) to Hold

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AES. Citigroup cut their target price on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HSBC cut their target price on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. AES has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 291,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 148,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,349,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 382,843 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.