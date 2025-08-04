Wall Street Zen Upgrades Beyond (NYSE:BYON) to Hold

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beyond from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.86.

Get Beyond alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYON

Beyond Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $8.15 on Friday. Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $467.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 78.27% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Beyond’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 85.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 104.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.