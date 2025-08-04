Wall Street Zen Upgrades Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) to “Buy”

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush raised Burford Capital to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Burford Capital

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Burford Capital has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burford Capital news, President Aviva O. Will sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 293,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,793.40. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jonathan Todd Molot sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $3,066,000.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 3,406,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,736,725. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,700. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 131.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 820.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.