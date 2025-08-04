Wall Street Zen Upgrades Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) to Sell

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Fly-E Group Trading Up 1.2%

Fly-E Group stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Fly-E Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Fly-E Group Company Profile

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

