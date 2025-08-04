Wall Street Zen Upgrades LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) to “Strong-Buy”

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

LATAM Airlines Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE LTM opened at $42.80 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $909,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 761.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 335,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Featured Stories

