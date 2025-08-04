Wall Street Zen Upgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Buy

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $669.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.58. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $62.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,494.72. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 40,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

