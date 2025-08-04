Wall Street Zen Upgrades Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Buy

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,545,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,767,000 after buying an additional 1,416,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,113,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,907,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,689,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,150,000 after buying an additional 244,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,039,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,200,000 after buying an additional 111,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,790,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 54,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.