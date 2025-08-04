Wall Street Zen Upgrades Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) to Hold

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.