Wall Street Zen Upgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Strong-Buy

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $84.11 on Friday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,429,000 after buying an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

