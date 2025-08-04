Wall Street Zen Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Buy

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.83.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock opened at $278.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.39. ResMed has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $281.90.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,936,730.16. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $234,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 8.8% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in ResMed by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 15.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 311,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

