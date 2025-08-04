Wall Street Zen Upgrades Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to “Buy”

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

