Wall Street Zen Upgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Hold

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 485,690 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
