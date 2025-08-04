Wall Street Zen Upgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to “Strong-Buy”

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UHS. Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

UHS opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average is $179.82. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

