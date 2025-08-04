Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

WRBY stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.75 and a beta of 2.09. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

In other news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $658,152.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,993.10. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 49,600 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,200,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,280.87. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,573. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warby Parker by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Warby Parker by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

