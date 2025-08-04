Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 111,740,000 shares, agrowthof425.8% from the June 30th total of 21,250,000 shares. Currently,4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently,4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,820,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,052,000 after acquiring an additional 873,869 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 29,555,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,849 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,672,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

