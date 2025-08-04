Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 111,740,000 shares, agrowthof425.8% from the June 30th total of 21,250,000 shares. Currently,4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently,4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,820,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,052,000 after acquiring an additional 873,869 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 29,555,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,849 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,672,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

