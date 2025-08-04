Wedbush Comments on Apple’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

Apple Trading Down 2.5%

AAPL opened at $202.38 on Monday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 573,627.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 25,934.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after buying an additional 59,835,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after buying an additional 49,168,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.