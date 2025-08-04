Wedbush Estimates Innodata’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Innodata in a research note issued on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innodata’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Innodata’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

INOD stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innodata by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Innodata in the first quarter worth $835,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Innodata by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Innodata by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

