Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Entegris (ENTG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG):

8/2/2025 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2025 – Entegris had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $112.00.

7/31/2025 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2025 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2025 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2025 – Entegris is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $75.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.88. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $119.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Entegris

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Entegris by 73.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Entegris by 125.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

