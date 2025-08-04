Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,670,000 shares, anincreaseof175.9% from the June 30th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ WB opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.10. Weibo has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $396.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.21 million. Weibo had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $11,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

