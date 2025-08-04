Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $138.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

CLX opened at $123.06 on Friday. Clorox has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

