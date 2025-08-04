Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Price

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Baxter International has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -226.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 22,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

