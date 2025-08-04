Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Price

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.25.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $136.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Cable One has a 1-year low of $117.54 and a 1-year high of $436.99.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). The firm had revenue of $381.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary E. Meduski bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $532,652. This trade represents a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

