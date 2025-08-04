Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Price

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 2.3%

California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,998,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,017,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,769,000 after acquiring an additional 527,343 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,562,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,728,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 315,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 211,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

