Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

BIO opened at $284.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 386,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 17,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

