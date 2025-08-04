Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.35.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $378.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.38. The firm has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

