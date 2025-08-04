Wells Fargo & Company Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $750.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $730.00 to $750.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $785.62 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $715.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%. The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

