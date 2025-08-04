Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Up 370.2% in July

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,010,000 shares, anincreaseof370.2% from the June 30th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,736,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,728 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 130.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,822 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,852,000 after acquiring an additional 881,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,449,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $139,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Western Digital by 107.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $136,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $76.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

