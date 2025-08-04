Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Shares of WDC opened at $76.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $78.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $657,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,736,003,000 after acquiring an additional 478,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $520,450,000 after purchasing an additional 823,656 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 881,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,449,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $139,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

