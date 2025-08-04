Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Western Digital declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 130.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after buying an additional 2,842,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,897,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,950,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

