What is B. Riley’s Forecast for CCEC FY2026 Earnings?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEC opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.53. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers ( NASDAQ:CCEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.11 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 281.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

