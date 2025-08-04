What is B. Riley’s Forecast for CCEC FY2026 Earnings?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCEC opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.53. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 281.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is 18.81%.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Clean Energy Carriers
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.